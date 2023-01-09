Houston boy fighting brain cancer gets support from TCU’s football team

By Olivia Leach

HOUSTON (KTVT) — The College Football Playoff Championship-bound TCU Horned Frogs’ game book includes a play to help a Houston area toddler beat cancer.

“He keeps us going every day, he fights every day,” said Jana Baker, Hudson’s mom.

Hudson Baker, 3, is hitting back at cancer. Hudson was diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer in November of 2021.

“That’s the news that no parents want to hear that he had a large mass in the bottom of his brain,” said Brittany Baker, Hudson’s mom.

After brain surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, he was cancer free in September of 2022. But last month they found out the cancer was back. Now he’s undergoing emergency radiation at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Hudson has definitely shown resilience you would never be able to tell what he’s going through,” said Brittany Baker.

A big sports fan, Hudson also comes from a family full of TCU alumni. His mom Jana’s niece is also dating a player on the team Carter Ware #47. The Bakers want to auction sporting goods for their foundation StrongLikeHudson.org to raise money for their medical bills and support other families facing childhood cancer. And Ware and the rest of the team answered the call.

The next day they received a photo of a TCU football covered in the entire team’s signatures.

“They’ve got a lot going on right now, so that means more than anyone will ever know,” said Jana Baker.

The support they’ve received from friends, family, and the horned frog community is what keeps them going

“It makes us realize how really blessed we are how many people we have rooting for Hudson,” said Jana Baker. “Even just to see all of the comments on the TCU fan football page, that’s bringing in so many more prayers.”

They hope the signed football, which is still in LA with the team will bring them lots of luck on Monday night.

“Someone made a comment on the page the other day it was like, ‘the first touchdown is for you Hudson’,” said Jana Baker. ” We just can’t believe the support that everyone has given us.”

Hudson’s parents say they plan on auctioning off that signed TCU football for their foundation StrongLikeHudson.org.

They say a lot of people might be interested in adding that ball to their collection after Monday night.

