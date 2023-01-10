Car crashes into home in Springfield

By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee (WSMV) — A family was forced out of their home after an SUV slammed into the front of their house early Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the SUV struck a brick mailbox while driving through a neighborhood, lost control, and drove into a house at the intersection of Westwind Drive and Teresa Lane around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Springfield Fire personnel at the scene reported that the vehicle hit the house with enough force to cause significant damage to the back of the home. Fire investigators declared the structure unsafe to live in and required the power to be shut off.

The family has been instructed to find other accommodations until the necessary repairs are made.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for unknown charges. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.