Oahu woman, 45, accused of sexually assaulting toddler in Kapolei

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu woman is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy in Kapolei.

Jenny Pero Yi, 45, was arrested on Friday after she allegedly “sexually penetrated” the 3-year-old boy in a neighborhood in the 1000 block of Wakea Street.

The alleged crime was reported by a 42-year-old woman around 1 p.m. on Friday. Yi was arrested around 10 p.m. that same night on a complaint of first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities did not say how Yi knew the victim or the woman who reported the incident to police.

Yi is scheduled to make her preliminary appearance in court on Jan. 11. She remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

