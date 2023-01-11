Albuquerque Police locate tiger cub after responding to a shooting

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque Police Department officers found a young tiger inside a Southeast Albuquerque home. The units were responding to a home shooting.

APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE Tuesday afternoon. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.

Preliminary evidence shows that the injured person was struck by a stray bullet.

Officers heard another gunshot while on scene coming from a nearby mobile home.

They eventually located Kevin Gerardo and Vargas Mercado, who were armed with a handgun, according to APD. It was not specified who was in possession of the handgun. Mercado was taken into custody without issue.

APD officers then followed a blood trail that led them inside a trailer. They never were able to locate that injured person, according to the department.

Inside the trailer home, a Bengal tiger cub was found inside a dog crate. New Mexico Department of Game and Fish took custody of the tiger.

The gun violence reduction unit has taken over the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.