Dogs rescued from alleged fighting ring soon to be up for adoption in Maine

By Raquel Ciampi

Click here for updates on this story

MAINE (WMTW) — Dogs rescued from an alleged fighting ring in South Carolina will soon be looking for their forever homes in Maine.

In September of 2022, 275 dogs were found living outside in pens or chained to barrels, according to the Animal Welfare Society.

Officials noted the dogs did not have any visible access to food or water despite the hot weather. They added the dogs had severe scarring and wounds that included lacerations and abscesses.

Despite this, responders were greeted by some of the dogs with wagging tails and kisses, while others were reluctant to approach, the release states.

“It’s truly distressing to come upon dogs who are severely injured yet chained to trees or left to languish in a pen instead of getting the care they desperately need,” said Adam Parascandola, vice president of the animal rescue team for the Humane Society of the United States, on the day of the rescue.

The dogs were all placed with animal adoption organizations throughout the country, including the three now with the Animal Welfare Society.

AWS is now in the care of three young dogs who will soon be looking for homes. Spirit Bear is a 1-year-old female who is said to be social and ready to explore the world; 3-year-old Brandon is described as a gentle soul; and 3-year-old Oliver is said to be active and ready for an adventure.

“We have enjoyed having Spirit Bear, Oliver and Brandon in our care, getting to know them and preparing them for the next chapter of their lives as family pets. Now it’s time to find them happy homes,” said Adam Ricci, AWS director of operations and programs.

The three dogs will be available at AWS’s adoption center at 46 Holland Road in Kennebunk in the coming days.

You can make an appointment by calling (207) 985-3244. Click here to learn more about the three dogs, as well as others available for adoption.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.