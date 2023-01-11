Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:25 AM

Surprise birthday party held for 100-year-old WWII vet in Indiana

By WLKY Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW ALBANY, Indiana (WLKY) — A surprise birthday party was held on Tuesday for a World War II veteran at Green Valley Care Center in New Albany.

Ralph Voss turned 100 over the weekend and on Tuesday, he was honored by family, friends, the city and the military.

Voss said he was totally surprised by the party and that reaching the milestone feels unreal.

“It’s just hard to believe me myself that I’m 100, I’ve seen an awful lot as you would expect, but it feels just unreal that I’m 100,” Voss said.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was on hand to present Voss with a proclamation. The VFW presented him with a flag on behalf of the United States Army.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content