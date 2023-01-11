Surprise birthday party held for 100-year-old WWII vet in Indiana

By WLKY Digital Team

NEW ALBANY, Indiana (WLKY) — A surprise birthday party was held on Tuesday for a World War II veteran at Green Valley Care Center in New Albany.

Ralph Voss turned 100 over the weekend and on Tuesday, he was honored by family, friends, the city and the military.

Voss said he was totally surprised by the party and that reaching the milestone feels unreal.

“It’s just hard to believe me myself that I’m 100, I’ve seen an awful lot as you would expect, but it feels just unreal that I’m 100,” Voss said.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was on hand to present Voss with a proclamation. The VFW presented him with a flag on behalf of the United States Army.

