The couple who has known each other for 82 years shares their incredible love story

By Nate Eaton

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Joel and Carolyn LaPray have been married for 64 years and they’ve known each other for 82 years! They grew up next door to each other and have quite a love story.

The LaPrays married when Joel was 19 and Carolyn was 18. They raised six children and have 25 grandchildren (with dozens of great great grandchildren).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.