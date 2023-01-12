Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money

By Stephanie Usery

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening.

Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.

No one was injured in the crime.

