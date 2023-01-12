Family of business owner shot outside tattoo studio say he was a hero on the day he was killed

By Karin Johnson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Brian Wilson was the love of his wife Jennifer’s life.

“He was her rock,” said Jennifer Wilson’s sister, Michelle Davis. “They were perfect for each other. She finally found her true love.”

Brian Wilson was also a family man. He and his wife have five children combined. The youngest is just 3-years-old.

Together, along with Wilson’s mother and other family members, they are trying to piece together what happened Sunday morning outside Wilson’s tattoo studio in Batavia Township.

“It feels to her like they’re living a nightmare and just hoping to wake up and brian still here,” Davis said.

Wilson was shot multiple times. The suspect, 33-year-old Michael Guilfoyle has been charged with aggravated murder.

While the criminal case plays out in court, Wilson’s family is asking the community to remember him for how he lived his life.

“Goofy guy, you know, willing to help anybody. He’d help anybody before himself,” Davis said.

Just as he did as a United States Marine serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A fellow servicemember told WLWT Wilson was part of the FAST Company, Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team.

Wilson’s family said he was a hero at war and Sunday morning.

They said before he was shot, all of his heroic actions and words spoken to the suspect were recorded on an open-line 911 call.

“Brian was also a hero on the day he left. Through the whole thing he remained calm, trying to de-escalate, offering every possible solution to this guy before his life was ended,” Davis said.

Prosecutors said Guilfoyle admitted to shooting at Wilson 17 times because Guilfoyle claimed Wilson disrespected him as a man.

Members of the Batavia Township community are stepping up to help Wilson’s family financially. Molli’s Hair Lab, which is across the street from Stay Gold Tatoo Studio is collecting donations. On Friday and Saturday, the salon is donating 50 percent of sales to the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

