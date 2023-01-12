Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead by family, deputies say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in McDowell County after an elderly couple was found dead inside a home over the weekend.

Authorities say on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cover area.

Family members reported finding the couple.

At this time, authorities have not released any information about the victims or what led to the discovery.

Officials are waiting on the autopsies to determine the cause of death.

Authorities tell News 13, there is no indication of foul play.

