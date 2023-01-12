School bus carrying Westlake girls wrestling team shot at on I-15

By Emily Ashcraft

UTAH (KSL) — A bus carrying the Westlake High School girls wrestling team was shot at along I-15 on Tuesday evening, with multiple pellets hitting the school bus.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. while the team was on a bus traveling from a meet at Utah Valley University in Orem, back to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

Roden said while the bus was in the area near Lindon and American Fork, a white pickup truck pulled up next to it and someone in the truck fired several rounds from either an airsoft gun or a pellet gun, hitting the bus.

Roden said none of the students were hit, but several windows were broken.

“We realized that it was shattered windows because one of our girls had mentioned that she had glass in her lap,” said Paris Parker, a student-athlete who was on the bus.

“We didn’t know if it was like a targeted attack at us or if it was like, ‘Oh, a school bus. Let’s shoot it!'” said Chloe Shumway, also a student-athlete who was on the bus. “And now I’m like, I don’t want to ride the bus to any more things because that … window could have been any one of my teammates.”

Alpine School District officials said one student did receive minor injuries from the broken glass.

“We are aware of and very concerned about a situation involving Westlake High School’s girls wrestling team as they traveled home,” a statement from the district says. “We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

No one has been arrested, and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. Roden asked anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

