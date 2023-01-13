Jury finds woman guilty of 2021 Jeffersonville laundromat murder

By Gladys Bautista

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — A Clark County jury found a woman accused in a 2021 laundromat murder that left a Jeffersonville grandmother dead guilty.

Alexandra Gales was found guilty of murder after a trial that lasted two days.

Gales is the woman police arrested for the murder of Yolanda Moore on Aug. 27, 2021, at the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry where Moore worked.

Police say 29-year-old Gales was in the bathroom, although she wasn’t allowed on the property.

Jeffersonville Police say Moore asked Gales to leave and that’s when she chased her around and stabbed her. Moore used her last few breaths to call police.

Moore’s sister Latanya Stapleton cried tears of joy as she spoke in front of the Clark County Judicial Center after the verdict was announced.

“It’s been hard but again she’s going to get justice so I’m happy. These are happy tears,” Stapleton said.

Her aunt Carla Evans said it was what Moore’s loved ones wanted after sitting through the trial.

“That’s part of my family and she took her away,” Evans said. “She took that part away. A part we’ll never see. To me, it was very stressful. Every night it took two to three hours to calm down after I left this courthouse knowing she could just walk out that door. Some of the graphic stuff they had to show. That’s not something a child needs to see. You don’t need to see your mom gasping, you don’t need to hear that.”

Moore’s daughter, Nache Moore, said justice was what she was looking forward to after a difficult time getting through the trial.

“She didn’t care about my mom,” Nache Moore said. “She chased her down to kill her. You chased her down to kill her. She stabbed her in her neck then stabbed her in her chest. She had no feelings and you thought it was funny the whole time in court. Times where I had to walk out the courtroom to keep my composure. It’s just not right.”

After hearing the guilty verdict on the charge of murder, Stapleton said they are glad but have one hope when Gales is sentenced.

“Life, if possible,” Stapleton said. “She took a life so give her life.”

Gales faces 45-65 years behind bars and is expected to be sentenced in February.

