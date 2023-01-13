Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac

ANTIOCH, Tennessee (WSMV) — A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch.

Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NFD said the townhome was without power at the time and may have started because propane tanks were being used to provide heat. Firefighters reported hearing popping from inside the home during the fire.

Neighboring townhouses were evacuated as a precaution but firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one unit. One of the residents of the townhouse that caught fire reportedly alerted neighbors before fleeing the scene. NFD has not been able to locate that person.

The burned residence sustained heavy damage to the roof, which was completely destroyed. No sprinkler system exists in these townhomes, which led to the fire spreading quickly through the floors.

NFD also reported several pets unaccounted for during the evacuation. Red Cross personnel was at the scene to assist the affected residents.

