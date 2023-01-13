Rapper Meek Mill gets pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Mill revealed on social media.

Thursday night, Mill posted a picture on Instagram showing the pardon document that Wolf signed.

“I’m only gone do more for my community on god!” Mill said in the post.

15 years ago, Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was convicted on drug and weapons charges.

He later was put on probation and served prison time after a violation. He was eventually released after a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The Philadelphia 76ers were in the playoffs at the time, and Mill was flown to Wells Fargo Center to ring the bell before the game against the Miami Heat. The Sixers ended up winning that game, knocking the heat out of the NBA playoffs.

In August 2019, Mill and prosecutors reached a plea agreement that included no further punishment. Since then, Mill has become a champion for criminal justice reform and supporting Philadelphia youth. He’s vowed to do more for his community.

REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit, launched that same year.

Last year, he, comedian Kevin Hart and former 76ers Michael Rubin announced a $15 million donation to private and parochial schools in the city.

In the holiday season, Mill paid bail for 20 women who were incarcerated to help them get home for the holidays.

Wolf granted 369 pardons in his final fullweek as governor, bringing him to a total of 2,540 pardons granted.

That’s the most pardons granted by a governor in state history. Almost 400 were for nonviolent marijuana offenses, his office said in a statement.

