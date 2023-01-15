Protestors clash over library’s drag queen story hour

By CAROLINE FOREBACK

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.

This wasn’t the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.

But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.

The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place.

Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to “listen to stories about having pride in yourself,” according to the library’s website.

“This is something that really promotes literacy,’ Enoch Pratt Free Library spokesperson Meghan McCorkell said. “The Pratt library is always supportive of diverse voices and we always will be so we’re really proud to be here today.”

But not everyone agreed with the library’s messaging.

“I think it’s inappropriate,” Christopher Anderson, who was there to protest, told WJZ. “First of all, we need to at least say that. It’s not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it’s about values for our children.”

Parents who brought their children to the story reading defended the library’s efforts to educate children.

“Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading,” Parent Mia Carr said. “A kid can learn from anyone.”

Outside of the church, local lawmakers gathered to show their support for the event.

“Hate tried to organize and shut down this event,” State Delegate Luke Clippinger said in a social media post. “The hate failed. We won and always will.”

