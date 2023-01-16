Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot identified, police say

By Jessica D’Onofrio

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in the street in Des Plaines Sunday night, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of Perry Street at about 9:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, officers found the boy in the street. The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old did not survive.

The teen has been identified by authorities as Justyce Broadway-Williams.

David Wywrot went straight to his apartment balcony to see what happened.

“It was six gunshots right away,” Wywrot said. “One car peeling away. I saw one guy running through two buildings. And then a different car coming the opposite way down Perry Street.”

Jeremey Daniel’s home is right next to the scene. He was watching a police TV show when the gunfire erupted.

“I didn’t really know if it was legit or just the show and then all of a sudden you take your headset off from watching the show and then more shots are being fired and you don’t even realize what’s going on,” Daniel said.

Detectives spent the early morning hours collecting evidence in the neighborhood, located just a few blocks from the Des Plaines Police Department.

Darya Emelyanova said violence here is unusual and she’s shaken up.

“You know, I know the cops are doing everything they can, but it’s just as a human you’re scared, you know, and it’s because nowadays everybody around here just thinks it’s OK to just have guns and everything, which it’s not,” Emelyanova said.

There are several homes with doorbell cameras and police have been trying to track down any video.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. But they have not shared what might have motivated this deadly shooting.

Police said this remains under investigation and they will share more as the investigation develops.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.