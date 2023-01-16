Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy

By Jaclyn Schultz

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy.

Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of Rock alongside his young daughter.

Owner and Elvis impersonator, Brendan Paul, said Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley gave the wedding facility their blessing to remain an official chapel for the Presley estate. The estate has gone on to give several chapels a similar license.

“It was a constant reminder of the King when you looked at her. People had a soft spot for Lisa Marie,” Paul said.

The daughter of Elvis Presley spent some of her youth during the time when her father launched the first-ever Las Vegas Residency at the International Hotel from 1979 to 1976.

In 1975, the doe-eyed daughter asked her father for permission to meet Michael Jackson of the Jackson 5, who was in town performing at the MGM Hotel. Jackson went on to marry Presley in 1994 and the marriage lasted two years.

In 2003, Presley headlined her own show at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Paul watched the concert to support his idol’s daughter. “She knocked it out of the park,” he said.

She was back in Las Vegas in 2015 when the Westgate Hotel opened its “Graceland Presents Elvis” exhibit.

In the years before her death, Presley was heavily involved in working with lead actor Austin Butler to portray her father in the 2022-released move biopic “Elvis,” which featured her father’s time in Las Vegas– all to keep his image alive for a younger generation.

The Westgate released the following statement:

”All of us at Westgate are deeply saddened by the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers go to our dear friend Pricilla and the entire Presley family.”

David Siegel, the founder, president and CEO

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.