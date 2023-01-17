Bear frolics in the rain by taking a dip in Monrovia family’s backyard pool

By Web staff

MONROVIA, California (KABC) — A bear proved rainy days can be fun.

The large bear decided it wanted to take a dip in family’s pool Saturday, despite the fact that it was pouring.

The bear got in the pool and enjoyed a little swim.

It eventually lumbered out of the pool and shook off all the water before heading on its way.

