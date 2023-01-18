1 dead after tractor-trailer drives off overpass onto van on I-287

By Web staff

HARRISON, New York (WCBS) — A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation on I-287 in Westchester County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday between Exits 9a and 8e in Harrison.

A tractor-trailer plunged off an overpass Wednesday in Harrison onto the westbound lanes of I-287

The driver of the tractor-trailer was killed in the crash.

The truck was traveling along the ramp from eastbound I-287, also known as the Cross-Westchester Expressway, to northbound 684 when it plunged onto the westbound lanes of I-287 below.

The trailer was completely flattened and the cab was significantly damaged.

The truck also struck a van that was traveling on the highway. One person from the van was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The westbound lanes remain completely shutdown, with traffic being detoured at Exit 9a to 684.

