Hawaii leaders unveil ‘Ready Keiki initiative’, an ambitious early education program

By Paul Drewes

HONOLULU (KITV) — Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke unveils the state’s “Ready Keiki initiative”, a program to greatly expand early childhood education.

It will take ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars, but the program will eventually provide access to pre-K learning for every Hawaii family that wants it.

Oahu parent Emma Kurashige feels a pre-kindergarten education is important for her kids.

“The ages from zero-to-5 are critical in children, and I really wanted that setting for my child, so she could develop the routine, connections, and social emotional skills,” stated Kurashige.

But like thousands of other parents, Kurashige found it difficult to get her daughter Kate into pre-school.

“It was a long wait list. We applied at numerous places and some never called us back,” added Kurashige.

One of the problems with early learning in Hawaii is there isn’t enough pre-K classrooms, so the state wants to add more.

“What we’re hoping to do is aggressively build in the first 2 years. Then hoping to build 50 a year for several years to reach the mandate of access for all 3-4 year olds,” said Hawaii’s Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke.

Only half of Hawaii’s 3 and 4-year-olds go to pre-school, but the state would like to provide thousands more with the opportunity to go. That will involve opening 465 more classrooms.

Some, like one at Lincoln Elementary School, will be modified with smaller bathrooms, furniture, and fixtures for small students – renovations which are estimated at a $1 million per classroom.

Building new ones will cost twice that much.

Along with the challenge of adding more learning space, there is also the problem of filling them with educators — especially with Hawaii’s current teacher shortage.

“The teacher shortage is real, but what we’ve learned is the shortage is mainly at the high school level, not so much at the elementary level,” stated Luke.

Lawmakers already set aside $200 million for the additional classrooms and to help subsidize private pre-K.

And state legislators are committed to making early education a priority.

“It is clear in the difference on the educational outcomes on a child who goes to pre-K and one who doesn’t,” said Senator President Ron Kouchi.

Kurashige saw how pre-K benefited her older daughter, and is excited about the start of the state’s Ready Keiki program, especially because she has a younger child that will soon turn 3.

“Having this opportunity will help so many working families keep their jobs. And once their kids enter kindergarten they will have a higher reading level and be able to participate more,” added Kurashige.

According to Luke, the first 80 classrooms, which will be a mixture of extra classrooms in public and charter schools, should be ready for pre-K use by next year.

