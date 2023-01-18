Lawyers move to dismiss sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Chicago

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly will be back in a Chicago courtroom on Wednesday.

They will argue to dismiss sexual abuse charges against the singer by several women.

Kelly was charged in 2019 for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman. He is serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison in New York.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on child pornography charges in federal court in Chicago next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.