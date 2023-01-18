OSBI confirms they’ve found child’s body; Athena’s caregiver faces judge for first time

By Jason Burger

CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — In two big developments on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed they have found a child’s body and one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers faced a judge for the first time.

Over a week ago, a 4-year-old child was reported missing out of Cyril. Since then, there has been a massive search effort, her two caretakers were charged and one with murder, and a child’s remains have been found.

Now, it’s just a waiting game to find out if the remains belong to Athena. It has been seven days since she was officially reported missing but court documents allege she sadly was gone long before that, living out her final moments at a home in Cyril on Christmas Day.

After an extensive community search, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched nearby lakes and ponds, searching different locations in Grady County, KOCO 5 finally got word from the OSBI Tuesday afternoon that they found the body of a child in rural Grady County, northeast of Rush Springs.

OSBI vehicles were seen leaving the property near County Road 1490 and CS 2840. They have not confirmed if it is the body of 4-year-old Athena.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for identification. It’s not clear how long that will take.

Official court documents allege Ivon Adams, one of Athena’s caretakers, told his wife Alysia that he buried Athena near a fence line near their old residence near Rush Springs the day after Christmas. Those court documents also said Alysia told investigators Ivon beat Athena and held her down on Christmas Day.

The affidavit released on Tuesday unveiled more details, saying the caregivers never enrolled Athena’s 5-year-old sister in school or took the girls to the doctor.

Meanwhile, in Caddo County on Tuesday, a judge set a bond for Alysia at $500,000. If she posts that bond, the judge said Adams will have to stay in Oklahoma, wear a GPS tracking device and can’t have any contact with witnesses in the case.

Ivon will be extradited back to Oklahoma where he is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

