Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.

KSP then chased the vehicle on Interstate 75 through Rockcastle County and into Laurel County, where the car hit a couple cruisers. It eventually crashed north of London.

When KSP approached the car, they found the body of a woman. She’s been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, WV.

Police said she was inside a plastic tote in the back hatch.

They then arrested the driver, David Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Reed has been charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

According to police, Carder had facial trauma and other injuries to her body, including evidence of something caused by an “edged weapon.”

Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. They also said Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate, but didn’t say exactly where.

Police say they still aren’t sure where she was killed.

