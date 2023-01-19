Hartford neighbors shocked following discovery of deceased woman in recycling center

By Lauren Granada

HARTFORD, Vermont (WPTZ) — The identity of the female body found in the Hartford Casella recycling center is not being released as police wait for confirmation from the chief medical examiner and to notify the victim’s family.

However, officials said they’ve tentatively identified the body as a woman in her 20s or 30s from the Hartford area.

Hartford Acting Police Chief Connie Kelley, said after nearly 25 years at the department, this is the first of this type of investigation she’s seen.

“Reviewing some of our Facebook posts, there’s shock, concern, a lot of thoughts and prayers going out to the family,” said Kelley.

Hartford neighbor Donald Thibodeau expressed concern after hearing about the incident.

“[Hartford is] One of the safest places you could ever be. But it still happens here,” he said.

Officials continue to assure the neighbors there is no risk to the community, and the incident appears to be isolated.

