Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish

FLORIEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop.

A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.

The officer contacted the Sabine Humane Society, which operates the Sabine Animal Shelter, to remove and impound the dogs. Shelter officials picked up the two pit bull terriers, whom they named Lucky and Lucy, and brought them to their facility. They bundled the dogs in sweaters and started a slow refeeding program to help build up their emaciated bodies.

Sabine shelter director Lisa Butler knew that the dogs needed medical care and lacking the resources to treat them, she reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana. HSLA Director Jeff Dorson, after seeing photos of the two dogs, agreed to pay for their care.

Both dogs tested positive for heartworm disease, and Lucky suffered a mild seizure while being examined at the veterinary care. However, Butler said he has not had any since.

Lucky and Lucy have healthy appetites and were treated for parasites and fungal infections. As soon as they put on weight and are healthy enough, they will start their heartworm procedures.

HSLA posted a plea to raise funds for their care and raised more than $2,100 in less than 48 hours. HSLA estimates it will cost about that to treat them for their heartworm disease and nurse them back to health.

The outpouring of support for Lucky and Lucy has touched Butler and her staff. “I am so thankful for the response for Lucky and Lucy and so grateful for the prayers, kind messages, and to everyone who donated towards their recovery,” said Butler.

“We are grateful to the person who called this in, to the police officer who responded, to Ms. Butler and her staff who are nursing them back to health, and to the individuals and family’s who have donated so far. It took all those individuals and organizations working together to save Lucky’s and Lucy’s lives. We are very grateful for this outcome and look forward to working with the Sabine Humane Society in the years to come. They are extraordinary individuals,” Dorson said.

The Sabine Sheriff’s Office is concerned about the welfare of the dogs and is investigating the case. Investigators hope to identify the owner(s) and pursue charges. Those with any information or tips can call the sheriff’s office or the Humane Society at 1.888.6.HUMANE or email them at info@humanela.org.

