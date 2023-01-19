Woman accused of murdering, dismembering her parents in Montgomery County

By WGAL Staff

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to a home in Abington Township on Tuesday night for a wellness check by the couple’s son.

Police found the decomposed and dismembered remains of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72.

“Officers observed one deceased person tightly wrapped in a white bed sheet, and evidence of a second deceased person inside the home. There were signs of extreme trauma present,” a statement from the DA’s office said. “A chain saw was located near one of the bodies, and both individuals were in various stages of dismemberment.”

Police say Verity Beck, 49, lived in the home with her parents and shot both of them in the head at close range before dismembering their bodies.

“This is somebody who is murdering and dismembering her mother and father, and putting body parts in trash cans. So, clearly she’s trying to get rid of the evidence,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

No motive has been released.

Verity Beck is not eligible for bail because one of the charges she faces is first-degree murder. She is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

