2nd whale carcass washes ashore on Oregon coast, 100 yards north of first

By Paulina Aguilar

FORT STEVENS STATE PARK, Oregon (KPTV) — Just days after a sperm whale was found on the shores of Fort Stevens State Park, the body of a second whale has been discovered not far from it.

On Wednesday, a dead grey whale calf washed up on the shores of Fort Stevens State Park. A necropsy is set to be done on Friday but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, say they believe the 12-foot whale is either a stillborn or it died quickly and that it was already dead when it washed ashore.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. We went whale watching before in Boston which was very cool to see them out there swimming around and everything; to see whales on the beach is pretty sad,” said Glenda Konert.

At the moment, gray whales are at the peak of their migration south to Mexico. Experts say they hope calves can continue with their moms, grow up and migrate back north again.

FOX 12 spoke with people who came to see the whale for themselves. One man said he has seen many whales in the past and found this one oddly strange.

“I walked up and I first noticed the strange markings on the skin I don’t know if it was like that died from after it died or from wildlife Around here,” Tom Heeley said. “The skin texture this time is really different than the ones I’ve seen in the past.”

Just a 100-yards away is a 20-year old male sperm whale that washed up on shores Saturday afternoon. After a necropsy report, NOAA found that the whale was struck by a ship and died.

Last week, another gray whale was found in Winchester Bay in Douglas County. Reports say it was a young adult male and was likely killed by killer whales.

The deaths of the gray whales have scientists worried, saying they are seeing an unusual mortality rate. NOAA has reported over 300 stranded gray whales along the west coast since 2019; and this has prompted scientists to start an investigation.

“The general thinking is that they at least, some of them have not been getting enough to eat up in the Arctic where they feed in the summer and of course in the summer and so some of them Essentially are just running out of energy getting it because they’re not putting on enough weight and energy storage to last them through the coming year,” said Michael Milstein, NOAA.

Authorities ask that if those who go look at the whale, to keep a safe distance. They also ask that not to touch it as they could carry diseases.

Marine mammals are protected by law, even in death. Those at fault, can face a fine or potential jail time.

