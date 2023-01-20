Cause of death for body found at Casella facility likely accidental, police say

By WPTZ Staff

HARTFORD, Vermont (WPTZ) — Hartford Police released new information about the female body found at the Casella Recycling Processing Center in Hartford earlier this week, saying the person’s death was likely accidental.

As of Thursday, investigators said they have positively identified the body as belonging to a female from the Hartford area, and next of kin have been notified.

Officials said the person’s identity will not be released, as preliminary autopsy results have indicated that the death was an accident.

Police did reveal that the deceased woman was in her 20’s or 30’s but did not disclose any additional information.

An active investigation is still ongoing.

NBC5 spoke to several neighbors in Hartford, who expressed shock and concern following the discovery on Tuesday morning.

