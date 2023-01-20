First marijuana possession conviction expunged in Missouri following decriminalization

By Andy Alcock

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — History was made Thursday when a Cass County judge expunged the marijuana possession conviction of Adam Mace.

It’s the first time a possession conviction has been expunged since Missouri voters decriminalized marijuana in November.

“And these are the great results that we can see from people going out and voting for things they believe in,” Mace’s attorney Justin Ortiz, said.

The 33-year-old has been behind bars since 2008.

He was sentenced to five years probation for marijuana possession.

But while on probation, Mace drove under the influence and killed Denise Greene, 44, in Harrisonville.

Mace pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in that case and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

His probation in the marijuana possession case was also revoked, adding five years to his sentence for a total of 18 years.

But having already served his time in the manslaughter case, Thursday’s expungement in the marijuana case means Mace will be released from prison.

“He is ecstatic, as am I. We are very happy that this went the way that we had hoped it went,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz also believes Mace’s case can serve as a precedent for other inmates currently behind bars in Missouri for marijuana possession.

“There definitely are people still in the Missouri Department of Corrections serving time on simple possession cases. So, we’re hoping that all those cases also get taken care of in a very quick and efficient manner,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz and a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections said it would likely take a couple of days to process Mace’s paperwork to get him released from Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City, where he’s currently incarcerated.

While the expungement of Mace’s marijuana possession case means it will seem like it never happened, his manslaughter case will remain on his record.

It means he’ll return to society as a convicted felon.

Ortiz believes the support of family, friends and non-profit organizations will help Mace.

“I think, and I hope, that he is going to make a perfect transition back into everyday society,” Ortiz said.

