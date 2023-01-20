Louisville mother caught on camera trying to give drugs to incarcerated son

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — It was around 8 p.m. on Sunday when surveillance cameras between Metro Corrections and the rear of the Hall of Justice captured a woman dressed all in black making a drop.

Nearly hidden from view and wrapped in medical tape, 11 pills of fentanyl were recovered. It’s a synthetic opioid, sometimes 50 times stronger and often times more lethal than heroin. The woman, according to investigators, was Sabrina Knight, and the package was intended for her son, who was part of an inmate work detail.

Working off intel, a team of investigators at Metro Corrections knew Sabrina Knight was going to make that drop. They say she promised her son she would get the pills to the loading docks behind the Hall of Justice, where he was unloading food and supplies.

“It’s a relief that we caught it. It just takes a very little bit to get in, and you’re talking about that amount of fentanyl, that could have been double-digit overdoses,” Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins told WLKY.

Collins said the actions of his investigators likely saved lives. In fact, during his first nine months on the job, he doubled their manpower. It’s paid off; Sunday was just their latest in a string of successes that’s kept cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs out of the jail.

Collins has also added drug K9s. Two more arrived to begin training Thursday, and he’s working to secure the loading dock that he knows is a problem.

But Collins is also asking for the public’s help in locating Sabrina Knight and holding her accountable.

He had this message for the mother, “I want to put you in jail, and that’s where you should be. Because that’s a disregard not only for other folks but for your own son’s life.”

Knight is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.