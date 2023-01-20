Monterey County announces almost all county parks will reopen

By Estevan Lopez

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks have announced that nearly all parks will reopen.

PWFP says that they were able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in almost all county parks which will allow county parks to reopen Friday, Jan. 20.

According to Park officials, all parks except Jacks Peak Park will reopen as the park will remain closed while staff works to remove a large volume of downed trees from trails and roads.

Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park and Toro Park have been closed since Jan. 4 due to the recent storms.

