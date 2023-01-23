Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle

By FOX 12 Staff

SEATTLE (KPTV) — The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds.

According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.

Video that FOX 13 Seattle obtained from various perspectives of the brutal assault. The recordings also document the responses—or lack thereof—of onlookers. Several others are watching the entire attack from the street. Most people continue walking, but some turn around. Nobody seems to have intervened to help the victim or dialed 911.

After the “seemingly unprovoked” assault, Martin left the area and was later detained nearby, according to court records. While watching for drugs, undercover police officers nearby observed Martin swinging the hammer. However, a bus that drew up and blocked their vision prevented them from seeing the actual attack.

The victim, 53, was brought to Harborview Medical Center. On January 19, authorities declared that the man had died as a result of his wounds.

Martin was accused of first-degree robbery and a first-degree assault. Now that the victim has passed away, more charges are probably forthcoming.

