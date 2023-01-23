Career milestones reached during big win for Texas high school basketball coach & player

By Joseph Gleason

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) — It was more than just a battle for first place at Fort Bend Marshall Friday night. It was a big night for milestones.

With a win over Fulshear, the Buffs would take over first place in 20-5A and Marshall’s Head Coach Ronnie Courtney would win his 700th career game.

All eyes were also on senior guard Jaland Lowe who entered the game 28-point shy of 2,000 career points.

It was a big night all the way around for the Buffalos, who won 73-51 to move into sole possession of first place. Courtney got the win for #700 of his legendary career, and Jaland Lowe scored 35 points to put his scoring total well over 2,000 points.

