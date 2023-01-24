Fire breaks out at Pasadena banquet hall hosting quinceañera; worker severely burned

By Leanne Suter

PASADENA, California (KABC) — A fire broke out at a Pasadena banquet hall during a quinceañera Saturday night, leaving a young worker severely burned, authorities said.

It happened at the Imperial Event Venue Banquet Hall on Lake Avenue and Claremont Street.

According to a spokesperson for the Pasadena Fire Department, the fire broke out in the kitchen, which is located in the back of the building. He said it started in the kitchen’s hood system.

When officers arrived, they quickly began evacuating guests and were able to get everyone out safely, the fire department said. Witnesses said there were about 100 people inside.

Investigators said the worker, a 21-year-old man who’s currently in critical condition, fell through a portion of the roof. Other workers pulled him from the flames before he was sent to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, guests recalled the frightening scene and said they had just sat down for dinner when they were alerted.

“The guy, he was talking and was like, ‘There’s a fire in the back and we need to evacuate,'” recalled Delmy Lazo. “I was like, ‘I’m still processing it in my head,’ and I was like, ‘Um, what’s going on?’ So, I was a little confused but it’s a little scary.”

According to the banquet hall’s website, the facility includes a 4,500 square-foot ballroom and can accommodate up to 400 guests.

