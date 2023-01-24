Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:12 PM

Nearly 150 pounds of packaged cocaine washed up in Miami

By CBS Miami

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI (WFOR) — To whoever lost carefully wrapped bricks of cocaine off the lower Florida Keys, the county’s sheriff’s office would like to have a word with you.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found on Big Pine Key.

Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

Another 25 bundles, with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds, were found just offshore of Big Pine Key.

The drugs were handed over to US Border Patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content