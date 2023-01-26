Investigation underway after semi drags car about 8 miles following Wednesday crash

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — On Wednesday morning, Leawood police said a driver had been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi.

Officers stated the semi hit a silver, compact Kia at the intersection of an on-ramp from State Line Road to westbound I-435 just after 3:30 a.m.

The Kia became stuck underneath the rear of the trailer on the right side.

The semi continue to drive west on I-435 for about 8 miles, dragging the car under the edge of its trailer, before arriving at Lackman Road.

Officers said the person driving the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, was conscious and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators by emailing tips@leawood.org or calling 913-642-7700.

Thursday update: On Thursday afternoon, the Leawood Police Department shared “one photograph from the final stop location of the Kia under the trailer’s edge.” That has been added below.

They also shared two videos of the vehicle being dragged, which were taken by cameras along the road. The version of those videos that we put on-air has been added to this story.

“Please note: KC Scout has authorized the release of these videos bearing their logo, but the videos were NOT recorded by KC Scout,” the police department added. “They do not record the videos.”

They also said a crash report is still being worked on and has not been shared with the media yet.

