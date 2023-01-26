Oregon police officer who saved man from burning car up for Rise Award

By FOX 12 Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Beaverton police officer who risked his safety to rescue a man trapped in a burning car is now up for an award.

Back on Aug. 30, 2022, a car crashed near the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road, landing on its side and catching fire. Officer Nicholas Jacobs rushed to the car, broke the sunroof and was able to pull the man out of the car to safety, all while dealing with the heat from the fire and small explosions.

The entire rescue was caught on Officer Jacobs’ body camera.

Officer Jacobs is now up for a Rise Award with body camera maker, Axon.

