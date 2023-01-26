Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died.

According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.

The statement said Duchess, the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, died at age 48.

“With a heavy heart, I share that Duchess, our matriarch bottlenose dolphin and beloved member of The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat family, has passed away. Duchess was 48 years old, one of 5 original dolphins that opened the Habitat in 1990.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal care team and the veterinary experts who worked tirelessly to ensure Duchess was loved, received the highest quality care, and was as comfortable as possible. Duchess brought an unmeasurable amount of joy and happiness to the countless visitors and The Mirage family while at the Dolphin Habitat.”

