5 arrested, including 3 minors, after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Police have arrested five people they say were involved in a home invasion turned shooting in a Henderson neighborhood on Jan. 12.

Police arrested two adults as well as three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the MacDonald Highlands community. It was later discovered that the home belonged to Cordero James, aka “CJ So Cool,” a social media influencer who has garnered millions of fans on YouTube.

Henderson police previously called the shooting a “targeted attack.”

CJ was shot four times in his legs, he told FOX5.

Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, along with three juveniles are all charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon robbery and home invasion.

Queen and Roberts were booked into Henderson Detention Center.

