Carjacking suspect found hiding in attic of NE Portland home following hours-long standoff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau says a carjacking suspect has been arrested following an hours-long standoff in Northeast Portland Tuesday night.

East Precinct officers first responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near NE 103rd Avenue and NE Weidler Street Tuesday afternoon. Officers reportedly found the stolen vehicle in the drive-thru of the restaurant and the suspect fled into the restaurant’s kitchen where he picked up a meat cleaver.

Despite a Taser device being deployed, the suspect was able to flee and carjacked a passing motorist, PPB says.

Not long after, officers were able to locate the suspect in the car on NE 122nd Avenue where he attempted to carjack more vehicles. The suspect then ran from officers into a nearby neighborhood and entered a home.

PPB says officers surrounded the home and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team began talking with the suspect.

At about 1 a.m., police said the suspect was found hiding in the attic of the home and was taken into custody by SERT officers. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigation.

