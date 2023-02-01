Family of 8-month-old battling heart issues inspired by Eagles Super Bowl run

By Bob Brooks

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — While the Eagles prepare for Super Bowl 57, one of their toughest and youngest fans is proving to be a true warrior.

Despite his very rough start in his young life, the nurses who work with this special little guy say he is keeping their spirits uplifted.

“He was born in May, a healthy baby. Great birth. We didn’t know he had any of these heart defects,” said Tania Aponte about her 8-month-old son Kaysn.

He’s already had three corrective heart surgeries to save his life with one being performed just days ago.

“We were scared because it was a very high-risk procedure. They did five repairs total to his heart at one time,” said Tania.

But through it all, there has been a bright spot – the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Man, the Birds have kept us looking forward to something on Sundays,” said Tania.

But if you ask the staff at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, it’s Kaysn who has lifted the Eagles to new heights.

“Every time Kaysn has worn Eagles gear we’ve won. The one time we didn’t win he actually didn’t wear Eagles gear that day because I had forgot,” said Tania.

In fact, she says the team at CHOP now demands Kaysn is dressed appropriately for each game day.

“The doctors come in all the time and ask, ‘Does Kaysn have his Eagles gear on?’ They say, ‘OK, we’re going to win today,'” said Tania.

The mom says they’ll be watching the Super Bowl from their sixth-floor room at CHOP.

Just like her son is beating the odds, she too predicts the Eagles will as well and bring home that Lombardi trophy.

“Kaysn has been a miracle from the start. Just like the Eagles, they’ve always counted us out and Kaysn, they never knew how well he’d be. And he’s still here today going strong and we’re going to witness another Super Bowl,” said Tania.

She also wanted to remind everyone the month of February is American Heart Month.

Tania’s hopeful for donations for treatment and research.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.