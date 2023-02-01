Hershey Bears fans donate record-setting 67,309 stuffed animals during Teddy Bear Toss

By Web staff

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Teddy Bear Toss at Sunday’s Hershey Bears game set a new record.

Fans donated 67,309 stuffed animals, breaking the previous record by nearly 15,000.

But things did go a little differently this year.

The plushies are supposed to be thrown onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal.

Unfortunately, the team was shut out. The fans instead tossed the stuffed animals during the final seconds of the game.

More than 80 volunteers collected, counted and sorted the stuffed animals, which will be donated to more than 35 local organizations.

The event also resulted in a generous donation to the Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

