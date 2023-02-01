Teen and her high-flying guinea pig, Abby, leap into Guinness Book of World Records

By Kelsey McGee

BEND, Oregon (KTVZ) — The bond between a pet and its owner led to a Guinness World Record for a Bend teen and her pet guinea pig.

Grace Hoiness and her little star, Abby, flew right into the Guinness Book of World Records for highest bar jump by a guinea pig. Abby set the new world record with a jump of 22 centimeters, which is 8.6 inches.

Abby can also perform multiple jumps in a row. The pair captured the record for the title on Jan. 17.

“I started training her, I think probably a couple of months after I got her,” Hoiness, 18, said Tuesday. “And within maybe a week or two she was jumping with just like finger movements, me directing her.”

“About a month later, she was jumping them just on site, like she could see the jump and she’d just jump it. I kind of just thought it would be fun,” the teen added.

“I saw something about someone else’s guinea pig who had broken a record for maybe highest platform jump or different records related to guinea pigs,” Hoiness said. “I decided maybe if there was a bar jump one, and I thought it would be fun to just try it out.”

Hoiness got Abby two years ago from someone who helps to re-home guinea pigs. The world record to beat was 20 centimeters, so Abby bested it by 2 centimeters. She may soon have some competition: Hoiness has another guinea pig, named Cookiepig, she has been training to jump.

