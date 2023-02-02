Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect.

Henry Sommers owns “Happy Puppys” in Appanoose County, where sheriff’s deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions.

Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.

Records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show Sommers had already racked up several violations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.