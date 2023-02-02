Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
By Web staff
Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there’s one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs.
A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th Ct. features a light show that includes three songs near and dear to the heart of Chiefs fans:
– Tech N9ne’s Red Kingdom
– Blaine Howard’s Run It Back
– The Tomahawk Chop
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.