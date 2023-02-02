Woman’s body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School

By Tim Tooten

LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police said they’re investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School.

County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman’s body was found on school property.

School officials said students were diverted away from the scene as they headed to their first period classes and were kept inside as a precaution.

Lansdowne Middle School Principal Ryan Warfel sent a letter to parents and guardians of students, saying: “I am writing to provide you with an update to the message I sent this morning regarding the additional police presence at our school. This morning, a body was found on school property. We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and officers responded to the school. Officers confirmed that it was an adult victim, and that person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The area was blocked off and we worked with police to ensure that students were diverted away from the area as they arrived at school. Students are being kept inside as a precaution and we anticipate dismissal will take place on time. Police remain on the scene as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Police are still attempting to contact relatives of the unidentified woman while also investigating the cause of her death and why her body was on school grounds.

Janet Kreuger, the grandparent of a Lansdowne Middle student, received a text from her grandaughter early this morning.

“She was just saying that she was scared because she heard something was going on but she didn’t know what it was,” said Kreuger.

Local residents shared their concerns with 11 News.

“Unsettling? It really is. I mean it’s a lot, on a lot of people around here. You (have to) worry about walking down the street now and getting killed, it’s not fair,” said Marissa Smith, a Lansdowne resident.

School officials said, if necessary, counselors will be available to students and staff.

