Lindsay Clancy, mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital

DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned.

Without applying a label to her current condition, a source said the 32-year-old’s physical condition is improving day by day.

Lindsay Clancy was found outside her home by her husband, who called 911 at about 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 24. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said she had jumped out of a window in the family’s Summer Street home.

According to Cruz, Duxbury first responders discovered three children unconscious inside the couple’s home with obvious signs of trauma.

Two of the three children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead after being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Cruz said the third child, a baby boy, was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with traumatic injuries. Callan Clancy, who turned 8 months old on Thursday, was pronounced Jan. 27.

The DA has announced that she would face charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Patrick Clancy, the husband and father, made a statement last week through a post on an online fundraiser, his first public statement in the wake of the tragedy.

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you. The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless,” Patrick Clancy wrote. “I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them.”

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace,” he added.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts General Hospital confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that Lindsay Clancy worked as a nurse at the hospital.

“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father,” Patrick Clancy wrote.

In his statement, Patrick Clancy said that he will put all of his energy into healing and rediscovering his purpose, adding that “love always wins.”

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here. I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I’ll do my best to carry on in your honor. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you,” Patrick Clancy wrote.

Authorities would not comment on whether any mental illness may have played a role in the homicides or if Lindsay Clancy had any mental health history.

The tragic story has led to an outpouring of support for the Clancy family and inspired others to action.

That includes Melanie O’Neil, owner of the Rustic Marlin in Hanover, who joined the Blue Dot Project and started making signs with 100% of proceeds going toward resources for maternal mental health.

“The blue dot symbolizes (that) it’s a safe space to talk to me about maternal mental health,” O’Neil said.

“Many people are talking about this,” said Dr. Nancy Byatt, a leading expert in maternal mental health. “We may have the pink ribbon for cancer awareness. Having a blue dot for mental health really it’s a symbolic action having mental health on par with physical health.”

