Man tells his story of survival after being crushed by 7,000-lb pickup truck

By Todd Magel

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) — A Bondurant man who was nearly crushed under his 7,000-pound pickup truck has lived to tell the tale.

“I just kind of wanted it off me,” Josh Gordon said.

Gordon is laughing about it now, but it was a different story two weeks ago. He was working underneath his Ford F-350 dually pickup truck in the driveway.

Suddenly, the 7000-pound truck rolled back, and its rear axle and differential fell on him.

“At first, I was a little bit scared. I was thinking I just paralyzed myself in the driveway,” Gordon said.

The truck’s rear end crushed him. It broke his sternum and at least one vertebra and shattered his hip and pelvis.

“It was painful up until the point when it went numb, and I just started yelling for help,” Gordon said.

“I heard this sound, kind of a moaning sound. So I ran out there, and he was pinned under the truck,” said Gordon’s wife, Jordin. “And he was screaming, ‘I’m stuck, I’m stuck,’ and I said, ‘Do I need to call 911?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.'”

Jordin frantically called 911 and contacted her church friends for help. She was worrying whether her husband would survive.

“And so that’s when I started to tell the kids, ‘Get inside. Get inside.’ ‘Cause I thought if he dies here, I don’t want them there,” Jordin said.

At the hospital, surgeons placed screws to hold Josh Gordon’s pelvis in place.

Now, the family is helping Josh recover at home. It may take six months before he can fully recover. A new GoFundMe account will come in handy.

“We are just grateful that people have chosen to donate and just blown away by people’s kindness,” Gordon said.

As they thank everyone who rushed to help, the Gordons say their faith is the best healer.

“God was there, kind of guiding every hand that was involved,” Gordon said.

