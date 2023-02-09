Caddo Commission proposes social media campaign to educate youth on murder charges

By Chloe Abbott

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish commissioners on Monday advanced a resolution urging and requesting the state Legislature to implement a social media campaign to educate youth on elements and sentences of murder charges.

District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the proposed legislation, part of which includes finding someone to translate language or code that young people use on social media to say that they are going to hurt someone.

“Teenagers, people in their early 20s get on social media, and talk in codes, and basically saying how they’re going to actually go out and kill people. And it takes somebody to translate what they are actually saying. But I want them to realize that’s it’s premeditated murder. I want to close the gap to make sure that lawmakers, the judge, and the prosecutor are all on the same page to know that when they do that on social media, that it’s really premeditated murder. We should carry first-degree murder charge,” Johnson said.

The social media campaign includes an automated ad that shows up on social media platforms to explain murder charges. Johnson would also like this topic to be taught in schools.

Johnson plans to work with local legislators to submit this bill, and the next step would be to find a marketing agency to create the social media ad.

