Paulding County daycare owner faces more charges in child abuse investigation

By Miles Montgomery and Rebekka Schramm

Click here for updates on this story

PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A Paulding County daycare owner previously arrested for child abuse faces new charges.

Investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office originally arrested 63-year-old Marie Lipsky in January for incidents involving five different children ranging in age from eight months to three years. Lipsy ran the daycare center out of her home on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram.

Investigators said they reviewed a hard drive they confiscated from inside Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC and witnessed additional abuse.

Detectives originally received an anonymous tip on Jan. 25, prompting an investigation.

“Once detectives were alerted by a tipster of video evidence which clearly shows the assaults taking place on Jan. 12, detectives determined who the suspect was and secured a search warrant for the daycare and arrest warrants for the suspect,” officials stated.

After reviewing additional video, detectives charged Lipsky with 17 new counts of felony cruelty to children in the first degree. She is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.

As this investigation progresses, the sheriff’s office says it expects that more charges could be filed against Lipsky. Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information regarding the Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare or know of any additional victims from this daycare, to call the Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a tip via the Paulding Sheriff Mobile app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.